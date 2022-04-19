Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Short Interest Up 21.5% in March

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the March 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 15.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,646. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gaurav Aggarwal purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $21,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $70,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $30,375,000 and sold 24,553 shares worth $777,967. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRA. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000.

SRRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.