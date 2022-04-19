Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Short Interest Down 20.4% in March

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 867,400 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $606.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

About Sierra Wireless (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.