Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Short Interest Down 20.4% in March

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 867,400 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $606.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.84.
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.
About Sierra Wireless (Get Rating)
Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.