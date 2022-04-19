Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWIR. TheStreet raised Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

SWIR opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $149.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 695.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 102,460 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $6,525,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,018,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 415,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

