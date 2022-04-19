Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of TSE:SW traded up C$1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$21.18. 21,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$809.20 million and a P/E ratio of -7.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.13. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of C$15.90 and a 1 year high of C$26.22.

Sierra Wireless ( TSE:SW Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.31) by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$189.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

