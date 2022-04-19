Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGHT. Zacks Investment Research cut Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair began coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sight Sciences from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

SGHT stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Sight Sciences has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 20.26, a current ratio of 20.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KCK LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,918,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $35,800,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $32,070,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $29,144,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $28,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

