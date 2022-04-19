Sigma Labs (SGLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Sigma Labs to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 447.30% and a negative return on equity of 51.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sigma Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SGLB stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Sigma Labs has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs in the first quarter worth $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sigma Labs by 29.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 24,802 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sigma Labs from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Sigma Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

