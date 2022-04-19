SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN. “
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSU. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at $5,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.
SIGNA Sports United Company Profile
