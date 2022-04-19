SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN. “

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SIGNA Sports United stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,856. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95. SIGNA Sports United has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSU. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at $5,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (Get Rating)

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SIGNA Sports United (SSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.