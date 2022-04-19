Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor producer on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Silicon Motion Technology has a payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to earn $8.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.46. 827,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,894. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $58.86 and a 52-week high of $96.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $264.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,147 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,556 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $135.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

