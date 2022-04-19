Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SILK. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of SILK traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,271. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,517,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,647,000 after acquiring an additional 526,930 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 21.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,958,000 after acquiring an additional 521,628 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,119,000 after buying an additional 449,414 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth $23,360,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 162.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 575,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after buying an additional 356,271 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

