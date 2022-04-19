Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
