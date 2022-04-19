SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of TSE SRV.UN opened at C$13.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.39. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$5.26 and a 1 year high of C$13.88.

In other SIR Royalty Income Fund news, Director Atul Sharma sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.57, for a total value of C$89,227.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,242.28.

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

