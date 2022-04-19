Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

Sirius XM has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

SIRI opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SIRI. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Sirius XM by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

