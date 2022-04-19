Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SIRI. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $7.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

