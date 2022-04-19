Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SIRI. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.
Shares of SIRI opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $7.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29.
In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.
