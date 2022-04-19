SITE Centers (SITC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect SITE Centers to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. SITE Centers has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.080-$1.130 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect SITE Centers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.12%.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

