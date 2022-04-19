Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Citigroup

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s current price.

SIX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.74. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $50.56.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

