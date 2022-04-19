Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €170.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) received a €170.00 ($182.80) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €187.00 ($201.08) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($127.96) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($196.77) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €162.53 ($174.76).

Sixt stock opened at €126.60 ($136.13) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €133.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €144.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98. Sixt has a 1 year low of €103.70 ($111.51) and a 1 year high of €170.30 ($183.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

