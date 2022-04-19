Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Skechers U.S.A. to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Skechers U.S.A. has set its Q1 guidance at $0.70-0.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.70-2.90 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Skechers U.S.A. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SKX stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.64. 6,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,210. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.45. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

SKX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,062.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 178,175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

