Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Short Interest Up 24.8% in March

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 593,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SKY traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,056. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.99.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skyline Champion (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.