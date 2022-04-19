SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get SM Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $392,160.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,562 shares of company stock worth $2,640,925 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Strs Ohio raised its stake in SM Energy by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SM Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in SM Energy by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in SM Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.74. 26,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,968. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.24. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 804.76 and a beta of 5.48. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.01%.

SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.