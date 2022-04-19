Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREG opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. Smart Powerr has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $10.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

