Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SMAR. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,827. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.63. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $116,781.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 9,607 shares in the company, valued at $534,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,786 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.