SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.77.

SDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.18.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

