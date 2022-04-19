SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Short Interest Down 19.2% in March

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,950,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 34,600,000 shares. Approximately 25.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 54,030 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,350,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,451 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.18.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

