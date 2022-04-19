Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.12% from the company’s previous close.

SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Snap in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.91.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of -98.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.10. Snap has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $329,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,185,874 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,778 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,834 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

