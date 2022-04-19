Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $93.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 169.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Shares of SNAP opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. Snap has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.10.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 10,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $411,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 761,039 shares in the company, valued at $27,488,728.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,185,874 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,778.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at $396,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Snap by 61.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Snap by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 160,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Snap by 12.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

