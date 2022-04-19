Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Short Interest Up 21.8% in March

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 779,100 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 639,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPOD. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the third quarter worth $115,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of IPOD stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,504,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,486. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.