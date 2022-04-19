Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Million

Analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies reported sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 442.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $23.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $31.41 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $31.81 million, with estimates ranging from $25.20 million to $38.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. Sol-Gel Technologies had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

SLGL stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $146.60 million, a P/E ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 1.17. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

