Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SEYMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($15.91) to €16.80 ($18.06) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of SEYMF opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $27.40.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

