Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) will post $52.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.50 million to $52.80 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $28.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $234.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.40 million to $240.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $270.93 million, with estimates ranging from $248.20 million to $284.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

SOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 886,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 209,570 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $520.31 million, a PE ratio of -284.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,050.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

