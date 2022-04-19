Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) PT Raised to C$19.50 at Scotiabank

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SLSSF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

SLSSF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. 24,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,216. Solaris Resources has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

