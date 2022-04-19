Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Price Target Raised to C$23.50

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Eight Capital to C$23.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLS. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of SLS stock opened at C$15.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -22.61. Solaris Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.84 and a 52 week high of C$17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.57.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

