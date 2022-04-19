Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) PT Raised to C$19.50

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SLS. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.00.

SLS stock traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.77. 206,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,175. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.58. Solaris Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.84 and a 12-month high of C$17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

