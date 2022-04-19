Solo Brands, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 26th (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands’ (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 26th. Solo Brands had issued 12,903,225 shares in its public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $219,354,825 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of Solo Brands’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

DTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Solo Brands stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13. Solo Brands has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

