Solo Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:DTC) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 26th

Solo Brands’ (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 26th. Solo Brands had issued 12,903,225 shares in its initial public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $219,354,825 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of Solo Brands’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

DTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Shares of DTC opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $23.39.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $688,266,000. Bertram Growth Capital Iii Gpllc L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $183,224,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,976,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,447,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $11,719,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solo Brands (Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.