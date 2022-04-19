Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Sono-Tek Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive. Sono-Tek Corporation is based in MILTON, N.Y. "

Shares of Sono-Tek stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,697. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $100.61 million, a PE ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.27. Sono-Tek has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.

In other news, Director Joseph Riemer acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOTK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

