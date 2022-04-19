Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) will post $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $7.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SON. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 2.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sonoco Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Sonoco Products by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON opened at $63.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.19. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently -211.76%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonoco Products (SON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.