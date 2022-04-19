Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.14.

Shares of SON opened at $63.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -74.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $69.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average of $59.19.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

