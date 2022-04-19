Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Shares of SON opened at $63.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.19. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -211.76%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 208,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

