Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of SOHO stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $36.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth $84,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth $107,000. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.
