South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

SJI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

NYSE SJI opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJI. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth $1,140,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth $18,528,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth $3,234,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,578,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,234,000 after acquiring an additional 519,649 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South Jersey Industries (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.