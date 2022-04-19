South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.
SJI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
NYSE SJI opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.88%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJI. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth $1,140,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth $18,528,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth $3,234,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,578,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,234,000 after acquiring an additional 519,649 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About South Jersey Industries (Get Rating)
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
