South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

SPFI stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.15. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,547. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.60.

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.38 million for the quarter. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 11.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 140.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 96.0% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 263,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 129,231 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Plains Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Plains Financial (SPFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.