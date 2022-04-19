South Plains Financial (SPFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect South Plains Financial to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.38 million for the quarter. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 25.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect South Plains Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPFI stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $456.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.60. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 74.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

