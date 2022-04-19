Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.11.

Shares of SO opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.56. The firm has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. Southern has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $76.87.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $990,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Southern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Southern by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

