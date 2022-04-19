Southside Bancshares (SBSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.76 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBSI opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.54. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 42,262 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

