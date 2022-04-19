SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $350.03 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) will report sales of $350.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SouthState’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $360.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $343.40 million. SouthState reported sales of $358.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SouthState will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SouthState.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

SSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $77.86 on Tuesday. SouthState has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $420,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

