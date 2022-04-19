Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.23). Southwest Airlines reported earnings per share of ($1.72) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS.

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $63.70.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

