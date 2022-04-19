Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Short Interest Update

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,770,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 18,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NYSE LUV opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

