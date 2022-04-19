Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.
Southwest Gas stock opened at $88.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $90.70.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 47,675 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 47,039 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.
About Southwest Gas (Get Rating)
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southwest Gas (SWX)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.