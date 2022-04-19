Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Senior Officer Ashley Dawn Hohm Sells 23,600 Shares

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ashley Dawn Hohm sold 23,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total value of C$259,833.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,473,227.09.
Shares of SDE traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$12.20. 173,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,120. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. Spartan Delta Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.92 and a twelve month high of C$12.65.
Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$296.43 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 2.1099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Spartan Delta Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
