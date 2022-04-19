Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Short Interest Update

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 188,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days.
EDTXF opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Spectral Medical has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.
