Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Short Interest Update

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 188,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days.

EDTXF opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Spectral Medical has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

